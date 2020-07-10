We have all heard the saying, "One man's trash is another man's treasure". The ladies of the Vernon Women's Club certainly believe this is true. They will be having a fundraiser on Saturday, July 11 at the Vernon Community Park and will be offering lots of special "treasures" for sale. The Treasure Sale will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include lots of gently used items, homemade baked goods, and a special "boutique" section featuring brand new items, lovely handmade craft items and some very special collectibles. They will be selling raffle tickets for a beautiful quilt, made and donated by Anne Munoz, a local Vernon resident. There will also be hot dogs, chips, and drinks for sale.
The Vernon Women's Club, formed in 2010, is a service organization dedicated to providing service and cash donations to local worthy recipients. Some of those lucky groups are the Vernon Elementary School, Bannon Springs Assisted Living, Angel Wings Assisted Living, the Vernon Food Pantry, the Vernon Community Park, Fishers of Men Ministry, Veterans Village, Bread of Life Mission, Pet Allies, and several needy individuals and families. In order to continue the work that they do, they are hoping this FUNdraiser will be a great success. Come on out to the little community of Vernon and see what "treasures" you may find and support a very deserving organization.
For more info, please call Paula Johnson at 928-245-6725.
