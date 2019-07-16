Local artists from High Country Art Gallery will be conducting a variety of classes for kids and adults at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the White Mountain Nature Center, 425 S. Woodland in Pinetop.
This free event, open to the public of all ages, features workshops in collaging, painting, sketching, photography, basketry using natural materials to create works by and about nature.
Landscape painter Gwen Ethelbah will teach how to capture the beauty in nature from cell phones and how to begin a painting of it.
Wood carver and painter Sharon Elliott will teach how to carve little animals from soap and, time permitting, pine needle basketry.
Collage artist and painter Paula Snyder will teach leaf printing and collage.
Painter and teacher Jane Hayes will work with children and teach how to put drawings and paintings on coffee mugs. (There is a $10 fee to purchase a mug.)
Artwork by the artists will be displayed as well.
In concert with this event, the High Country Art Gallery, 13 A E. White Mountain Blvd. (across from the Safeway Center), will celebrate art in nature with a tent show highlighting the current exhibit Back to Nature,
For more information, visit www.highcountryartgallery.com or call 928-367-3916.
