High Country Art Gallery celebrates the annual Run to the Pines car show Sept. 24-25 with a tent show and artists’ reception. The tent show, in the parking lot in front of the gallery, will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. The open house reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Refreshments will be served.
Featured will be hand-crafted original art by local member artists including pottery, jewelry, gourds, glass, fabric and metal arts, wood carvings and turned bowls, jewelry, photography and paintings.
The gallery is located at 13A E. White Mountain Blvd. in Pinetop across from the Safeway center. Hours are Tuesday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information is available at highcountryartgallery.com or 928-367-3916.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.