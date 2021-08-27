High Country Art Gallery is hosting an open house Friday, Aug. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Gallery, 13A E. White Mountain Blvd., across from the Safeway Center, featuring September Artist of the Month Mary Lois Brown.
Brown, an accomplished oil painter, will meet the public at the reception, which includes refreshments. Her work will be on display through the month of September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.