Vertebrate pests in the garden will be the topic of a webinar from 11 a.m. to noon on Aug. 5.
The online event link: https://arizona.zoom.us/j/89982079756. The webinar will be hosted by the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Gila County.
The featured speaker will be Bill Cook, a UA horticulture program coordinator in Greenlee County. With public education being the primary objective, he and his volunteers have developed gardens and direct education programs with grades preschool through 12, as well as adult education in the form of monthly hands on gardening and horticulture classes.
Cook has operated a small nursery and greenhouse business from home for the last 12 years, doing custom propagation and specializing in heirloom fruit and vegetable plants. His background includes cotton farming, golf course maintenance, landscape design and installation.
The program is free to join and does not require registration.
