Scott and Jeanie Gentry will perform a piano duet recital at 2 p.m. on June 26 at the Show Low School District auditorium as a benefit concert for the high school's music department.
Admission to the program will be by donation, according to a flier.
The recital will feature works by Schubert, Beethoven, Rachmaninoff, Ravel and other composers.
The Gentrys are also celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
