The Kachina Amateur Radio Club of Show Low, is sponsoring a two-day class to assist those interested in passing the Technician class FCC license exam. The first part of the class for this two day event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 28. The second part will be from 12-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Solterra Senior Center, 5408 Hwy. 260 (White Mountain Blvd) in Lakeside, in the cafeteria.
This instruction will be free of charge. If you take the exam for the technician class exam at Solterra Oct. 5, that will also be free of charge.
To participate in this session, contact Doug, NQ5G at 928-532-7438. If there’s no answer, leave a message with your name, phone number and email and he will get back to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.