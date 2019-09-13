SHOW LOW — Get your business finances back on track at a free Lunch ’n Learn workshop, “Forecasting Income—Budgeting Expenses,” from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Show Low City Hall, 180 N. 9th Street.
This event is co-sponsored by the City of Show Low and SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) Northern Arizona and is designed to help businesses learn to review their operation on a regular basis with an overall objective of increasing wealth. Lunch will be provided and registrations are limited to 30, so don’t miss out!
Reserve your spot today by sending an email to snorth@showlowaz.gov.
