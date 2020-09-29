Pet Allies is finally able to open the Barkin’ Basement Thrift Store (which is permanently closed) and sell or give away all remaining stock. Everything must go. Open Friday October 2 and Saturday October 3, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Donations of cash always welcome but no further donations of any items for the store please.
Thanks to our many loyal customers over the years. The sale will be held at 4050 S White Mountain Road, Show Low. Questions: call 928-243-0695.
