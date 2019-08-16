Boys and girls Kindergarten through second grade are invited to the Good News Club.
Good News Club is a weekly interdenominational Christian program for elementary age children featuring a Bible lesson, songs, memory verses, and games.
The club meets every Thursday from 3:30-4:45 p.m. beginning Aug. 22, at Whipple Ranch Elementary School, 1350 N Central Ave in Show Low, in room 8.
For more information, call Toni Simpson at 520-904-2276.
Show Low Unified School District neither endorses nor sponsors the organization or activity represented in this material. The distribution or display of this material is provided as a community service.
