The July meeting of Northeast Arizona Republican Women will be at 6 p.m. on July 12 at the Silver Creek Senior Center, 1658 S. Main St. in Snowflake.

The guest speakers are John Fillmore, candidate for Arizona House of Representatives-LD7, Byron Lewis, candidate for Snowflake mayor, and Jennae Hancock, candidate for Justice of the Peace Precinct 3.

There is a catered Mexican-food dinner buffet at 5:30 p.m. for $15 that needs an RSVP to neazrw2021@gmail no later than July 10.

