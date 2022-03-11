The Northeast Arizona Republican Women will meet at 10:30 a.m. on March 12 at La Cocina de Eva, 201 N. Main St., in Snowflake in the conference room at the north end of the building.

This event will be open to the public and start promptly. There will be candidate guest speakers and a lunch is available for $14 (tip included, drinks extra).

For information on guest speakers and to RSVP for lunch call 928-386-0751 or NEAZRW2021@gmail.com.

