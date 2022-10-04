A "Grab and Go" breakfast will be held at 8:00 a.m. on Oct. 15 at Town Hall located at 418 E. Main St. in Springerville. Food will be provided by McDonalds and served by the Tucson Electric Power Community Action Team. Breakfast will only be available to anyone who volunteers their time and effort during this year's Community Day of Service. This year's Community Day of Service will help senior citizens with yardwork to combat the large, overgrown weeds due to the heavy monsoon season. Volunteers for events such as this are always needed in Eagar and Springerville.  If you would like to volunteer or have a project that requires some extra help, call Shane at 520-559-5992 to reserve a spot on his list.

