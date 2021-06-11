Grace Church in Show Low has scheduled a vacation Bible school and a Destination Dig archaeological program for 5:30 to 8 p.m. from June 14-18.
Kids from 3 years old to fifth graders will unearth artifacts that lead to the truth about Jesus. Each day will begin at the worship rally dig site. From there, junior archaeologists will gather at the Bible study tent where kids will study tangible pieces of the past to learn the truth about who Jesus is and why he came.
Each day kids will make crafts, play games, have snacks and sing songs. Families are welcome to attend dinner at 5 p.m each day.
Space is limited so pre-registration is required. Register at www.GraceChurchShowLow.com/events
