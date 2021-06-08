A modified Greer Days will be held Friday and Saturday in Greer.
The Greer Desperadoes get things going with their traditional shootout at 5 p.m. on Friday at Molly Butler Lodge and Restaurant, followed by live music later that night.
Saturday is the big day with a 5K family fun run at 7 a.m. at Greer Lakes. A silent auction will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Community Center. Win cash at the Lucky Duck Race at noon at the Community Center.
Dancing and music by Fat Chance will go from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Butterfly Lodge Museum.
For more information, go to greerazcivic.org.
