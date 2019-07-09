The Greer Memorial Library, in association with Arizona Humanities and Arizona State Library Archives and Public Records, is hosting a Frank Talks: Know your first amendment - What is freedom of speech, press, religion, and assembly? The event is free and open to the public and will be held Friday July 12, from noon to - 1:30 pm at the Greer Community Center, 74 Main Street in Greer.
