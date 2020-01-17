GriefShare Program offered in Show Low

Community members who have experienced the death of a family member or friend can find encouragement, comfort and support through the GriefShare program at First Baptist Church in Show Low, 700 N. Central Ave.
This nondenominational program features Christ-centered, biblical teaching that focuses on grief topics associated with the death of a loved one. The DVD seminar features nationally respected grief experts and real-life stories of people, followed by a small group discussion about what was seen on the DVD.
An introductory session, “The Loss of a Spouse,” will be held from 1-3:30 p.m. Sat, Feb. 8. GriefShare sessions for adults meets Fridays, starting Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. You can join the 13-week GriefShare program at any time, picking up missed sessions at later program offerings.
A $15 donation is asked to help defray the costs of workbooks and other materials. Scholarships are available for adults.
For more information, call GriefShare facilitator Sharon Case-Stark, 520-840-3922 or the church office, 928-537-4749.
Many grieving people find they are only beginning the work of healing when friends or family have returned to their daily life routines. Past participants have related how helpful the information and follow-up discussions were to them.
You will learn valuable information about facing your new normal in life and renewing your hope for the future. Grief-related books/materials are made available for participants to borrow.
