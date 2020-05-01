Local Church ‘Think Tank’ group works to keep the White Mountains healthy. Members and friends of Unity of the White Mountains gather together 2 to 3 times a week and make washable cloth masks for any local resident that would want one. They come in three sizes in a variety of colors and patterns. A tax deductible donation is suggested and appreciated. You can make arrangements to pick one up by calling Jill 928-358-7580 and leave a message.

