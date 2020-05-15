PHOENIX — Southwest Human Development is creating a positive future for young children with their “Grow A Reader Virtual Book Drive”.
Nearly 2 out of 3 children in low-income communities don’t have a single children’s book to call their own. Early literacy is an essential part of a young child’s development. It not only helps kids start to develop essential literacy skills that they’ll need for kindergarten, but it creates a love for learning that will last a lifetime.
Our annual “Grow A Reader Virtual Book Drive” is a chance for you to help provide books and high-quality early literacy programming, like our “Raising A Reader” and “Reach Out and Read” programs, for families who are struggling during these tough times. Your donations are TRIPLED! We’re excited to welcome The Steve Nash Foundation and Comerica Bank as a matching book partners this year!
The Steve Nash Foundation will match your donations up to $5,000 and Comerica Bank will also be matching up to $2,500!
To take part in Grow A Reader, simply donate books through the https://www.swhd.org/support-us/grow-a-reader-shopping-cart and we’ll get them to children who need them most. Donations through the shopping cart are eligible for a dollar-for-dollar.
Arizona Charitable Tax Credit of up to $800!
