Guns vs. Hoses will be held Friday, Dec. 20, doors open at 6 p.m. with game time at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person. The event also features a 50/50 raffle and auction and other fun activities. All proceeds benefit the Rawlings family.
Cash donations or auction donates can be dropped off at Show Low PD or Timber Mesa Fire administration office.
