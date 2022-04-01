The first gymkhana of the year at the Taylor rodeo grounds is set for April 9. Signup is at 8 a.m. and the run at 9 a.m.

Four events: Barrels, Washington poles, big M, four leaf clover. The Jackpot will be Bend and Jump.

For more info: www.whitemountainhorsemensassoc.org or Facebook at whitemountainhorsemensasso.

