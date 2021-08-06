The White Mountain Horsemen's Association will be hosting a gymkhana event on Aug. 7 at the Taylor Rodeo Grounds, 202 Center St. in Taylor.
Books open at 8 a.m. and close at 9 a.m. The gymkhana starts at 9:15 a.m. Time-only runs start at 8:30 a.m. and end at 9 a.m.
Events include barrels, Washington poles, four-leaf clover and jackpot: Big T.
