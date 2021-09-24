The White Mountain Horsemens Association will have a gymkhana on Saturday at the Taylor arena. Signup is at 8 a.m. and the run starts at 9.
Events are barrels, Washington poles, tail spin, jackpot-barrel back through and an extra event, the hair pin.
For more info, facebook page at whitemountainhorsemensasso or for patterns the website whitemountainhorsemensasso.org.
