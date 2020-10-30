Heber/Overgaard
Oct. 31 — 13th Annual Trunk-Or-Treat is hosted by the Heber-Overgaard Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Oct. 31 at Tall Timbers Park in Overgaard. The all-ages, family-friends event is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. In addition to the trunk-or-treat will be a staged photo area, music and more. Pre-Registration is required to be a “Trunk.” Contact Grace Payne at the Chamber, 928-535-5777.
Pinedale
Oct. 31 -Halloween Carnival hosted by the Pinedale Fire Station on Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Trunk-or-Treat will be from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The station is located at 1248 Pinedale Road in Pinedale.
Pinetop-Lakeside
Oct. 23 – Nov. 12 -First Annual Scarecrow Story Walk is presented by the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside from Oct. 23 thru Nov. 12 at the Pinetop-Lakeside Library, 1595 Johnson Drive in Lakeside. This is a free event open to all ages. You are invited to come take a stroll along our scarecrow story patch from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily, to view the scarecrows. Decorated by members of the community. Call 928-368-6688 for more information.
Oct. 31 — Town of Pinetop-Lakeside Trunk or Treat Drive-Thru from 6 p.m. — 8 p.m. at Mountain Meadow Recreation Complex, 1101 S. Woodland Road in Lakeside. This spooktacular fun and safe Halloween drive thru route will take you through Mountain Meadow Park. Enjoy music, lights and Halloween decorations from the safety of your car. Each child will receive a bag of candy as you exit the drive-thru. (While supplies last.) Visit Pinetoplakesideaz.gov for map and driving directions. Call 928-882-2665 or email aderosier@pinetoplakesideaz.gov for more info.
Oct. 31- 3rd Annual Harvest Festival is presented by the White Mountain Nature Center on Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 425 South Woodland Road in Lakeside. This is a family-friendly event and includes a pumpkin decorating contest, a mask decorating contest, candy corn ring toss and the very competitive pumpkin chuck. Hamburgers, hotdogs, kettle corn and local honey will be for sale. Masks and social distancing are required. Participants can even design their own protective mask and enter the contest. Also, bring your own pumpkin or buy one to decorate while attending the festival and enter the contest. Age groups will be established.
Oct. 31 — The Final Farmer’s Market Trunk or Treat event at The Truck Stop AZ. Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. 5621 South Highway 260 in Lakeside. Trick to Treating at booths and trunks. Local farmers, artisans and vendors. Costume contests (dress your best!) Food and drinks, entertainment with DJ Billy, hay rides, give-a-ways and more!
Oct. 31 — “The Luna Tunes Open Mic” Halloween. 6:30 p.m. — 8 p.m. at Unity of the White Mountains, 257 N. Woodland Rd. in Lakeside. Free event, open to the public. No experience necessary. Join us with your performance of music, poetry, dance or other creative arts. Or, just come to watch and encourage others. Costumes encouraged! Concludes with a Bonfire, Hot Chocolate and Hot Cider! Social distancing and masks required except during actual performances. No experience necessary. Sound equipment is provided. For info, call Barbara Courtright at 928-369-8464 or email Barbara_Courtright@yahoo.com. Follow us on Facebook: www.UnityWM.org.
Show Low
Oct. 31 -Haunted Halloween Drive Thru Trunk or Treat event is presented by the City of Show Low in partnership with Show Low Main Street at Show Low City Park, Oct. 31. There will be a drive thru Trunk or Treat Event for families and all ages. Drive through for lots of treats and enjoy the decorated scenes & trunks. This event is free for all. Local businesses that are interested in participating can register online at showlowaz.gov/register. This is limited to the first 40 entries. Call 928-532-4130 for more info.
Oct. 31 — Arizona Dodge Show Low Halloween BBQ and Kids Costume Contest at 1 p.m. Free hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, refreshments and CANDY! Kids 12 and under are welcome to join in the contest. Prizes will be give out to the top six costumes. 260 W Deuce of Clubs.
Snowflake/Taylor
Oct. 1 – Oct. 31 — The Willis Farm Haunted Cornmaze in Snowflake is open. Located at 381 South 1st Street East, the maze is open the entire month of October on Monday thru Friday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (weather permitting). The Haunt Nights (haunted house) will be open all Saturdays in October from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Weather permitting). Other festivities at Willis Farm include a pumpkin patch, laser tag, Indian corn, gourds, the Agrifact Maze and game zone. NOTE- Ticket prices vary by event and all events are subject to weather. Call 928-243-8791 or visit thewillisfarm-ranch.com for more info.
Oct. 24 -Walk-a-Thon from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Freeman Park in Snowflake/Taylor on Saturday, Oct. 24 in support of Red Ribbon Week (Oct. 23-31.) Wear your Halloween costume to be entered to win a prize.
Get more than 3 pledges to be entered to win a prize. Participants will stop by the stations along the path for “tricks or treats.”
A grand prize goes to the participant that raises the highest dollar amount in pledges. The funds collected will go to drug prevention education provides to our schools and community by Nexus Coalition for Drug Prevention. If you are interested in helping or sponsoring the Walk-a-thon, please contact Sylvia Turley at 928-243-8231 or email stncdp@gmail.com.
Oct. 28 — Snowflake-Taylor Chamber of Commerce Monster Bash Awards Banquet and Auction. Chainsaw Raffle drawing held Oct. 28.
Tickets on sale now at the Chamber office, 113 N. Main St. in Snowflake. You do not have to be present to win a STIHL Model MS 250 with 18”bar. Call (928) 536-4331 for more info or visit snowflaketaylorchamber.org.
Springerville/Eagar
Oct. 24 — 3rd Annual Halloween Roundup hosted by R Lazy J Widlife Ranch, 649 East Central Ave., Eagar. Admission $10. Trick-or-treating, costume contest, Animal Ambassadors, mini maze for kids and fantastic food from the 3b’s food truck. Call 928-551-1824 or visit rlazyjranch.com for info.
Oct. 31 -Halloween Safe Treats at The Town of Springerville in front of the Heritage Center. (The Heritage will not be open during this event.) Call the Town Clerk 333-2656, ext. 224 for info.
St. Johns
Oct. 30 — St. Johns Public Library Trick-or-Treating on Friday. Add some fun to your calendar by stopping by and trick-or-treating from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. All are welcome! Check us out on Facebook for the latest announcements. For more info about library hours, events and announcements, visit www.apachecountylibraries.com/, call 928-337-4405 or follow them on Facebook at: Apache-County-Library-District-693807704036314.
Vernon
Oct. 31 — Vernon Community Park area Trunk or Treating from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Vernon Women’s Club and the community is hosting the family, kid-safe event. Participants are encouraged to show off their costumes while trunk-or-treating.
Whiteriver
Oct. 29 — 2020 Drive Thru Trick or Treat hosted by the Rainbow Treatment Center will be held at Whiteriver Restaurant for kids ages 1 to 14. The time is TBD. Masks or face coverings are required. Free, open to the public. Please stay in your vehicle and drive thru. Children must be present to receive treats/candy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.