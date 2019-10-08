A free Halloween party for special needs individuals is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26, from 1-5 p.m. at the Show Low Elks Lodge. Sponsored by the White Mountains Autism Foundation and Show Low Elks, it offers special needs individuals the opportunity to enjoy Halloween festivities free from the obstacles that typically prevent them from enjoying this holiday. This event is for the entire family, in a single location to allow individuals to participate in games, face painting, trick or treat and hot dogs.
Anyone desiring to help with games, prizes, decorations, can contact Dr. Tom Barela at wmfsni@aol.com.
