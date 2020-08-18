The White Mountain Nature Center invites you to their annual “Happy Trails to You” Benefit Dinner.
This year has been a real scary challenge for everyone. Not knowing how this virus was going to work it’s deadly magic on each of us, we were confined to our homes, businesses were closed and our beautiful little town was shuttered.
We didn’t want to go to our businesses and friends, asking for gift donations for our annual auction, but we needed to raise funds to keep our doors open. So, we just didn’t try to think outside the box — we threw the darn box away!
We are inviting you to the White Mountain Nature Center “Happy Trails To You” Annual Benefit Dinner on Saturday, September 12 at 4:30pm, and tickets are limited! They are having good food, dancing, and a great BBQ meal and our famous Dessert Auction, and a table with a few items people will still donate to us for a silent auction.
We will have a cash bar and some silly games to all to play. But we really will be asking you to dig deep and give what you can in the way of a donation to Nature Center.
Ticket prices will be lower at $30 per person, and dress will be totally informal — Western wear will suit the theme beautifully. So wear your favorite Pendleton, put on your dancing boots, and come join the fun. Check in at the Nature Center to buy your tickets , or you can purchase them online at our website: www.wmnature.org.
