SHOW LOW — The Northern Arizona Council of Governments (NAGOC) Head Start program is accepting applications for the 2019/2020 school year for children ages 0 to 5 years old, including children with special needs.
Head Start has Home Base, Center Base and Early Head Start options available.
Head Start is a fun-filled, free pre-school program for income eligible families. Head Start provides a variety of educational experiences in literacy, language, math, science, nutrition, physical activities and more in a safe setting focusing on kindergarten readiness skills.
All enrolled children receive a developmental and social emotional screening. All services are provided by trained, educated and caring staff.
Referral help for transportation and community services available.
Inspiring tomorrow's future today...
Head Starts are available in the following locations:
- Blue Ridge 928-358-5274
- Pinetop EHS 928-367-2121
- Show Low 928-537-7716
- Snowflake 928-536-7330
- Springerville 928-333-4888
- St. Johns 928-337-4211
