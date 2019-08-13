The White Mountain Lake Community Association is hosting its first Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Community Center/Post Office in White Mountain Lakes, 1785 Edmonds Circle in Show Low.
The event is completely free to attend and to setup a table. Tax deductible donations are accepted. They are looking for one representative from every medical field, alternative medical field and health product specialty. Anyone wishing to setup a table should market a service and/or product that is medical and/or aids in mental and/or physical health; alternative medicinal practices and products are encouraged!
To sign-up as a vendor or for questions, contact Jessica wmlcommunityevents@gmail.com or Kathy dentalextrahand@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.