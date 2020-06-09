The monthly Chamber of Commerce Meeting to be held Tuesday, June 9, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. (new starting time) has been moved to Tall TImber Park. We will be holding this meeting under the large ramade.
If you would like an opportunity to speak at the meeting contact: Jessie Carlson, by email at www.heberovergaard.org or at the door so we may add you to our agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.