SPRINGERVILLE/EAGAR – Judging for the 3rd Annual Heritage Center Christmas Tree Decorating Contest takes place December 18 at 2 p.m. The contest features local Round Valley businesses.
Entries are already in progress. The Heritage Center is located at 418 E. Main St. in Springerville.
Local residents and visitors can view the decorated trees throughout the Heritage Center hallways and cast their votes for their favorite tree any day. Votes can be cast for their favorite tree any day, up to one hour prior to the awards presentation time on the 18th at 2 p.m.
Businesses- Please bring flyers, brochures, business cards, etc. to help promote your business. Call 928-333-2656, extn 230 for info – or if you have not yet submitted your entry form.
