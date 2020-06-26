Painter Kathleen Croll's lifelong love of painting, and the White Mountains, is evident in her work. “I have loved drawing and art since grade school and was fortunate to have art classes every year from kindergarten through high school.”
That prompted her to continue her fine arts study at the University of Arizona where she graduated with a degree in education. She later returned to school to pursue a degree to design custom homes in a career that took her to the White Mountains and Mesa/Gilbert Arizona area.
“I painted in oils while living in Pinetop in the beautiful White Mountains of Arizona and participated in art shows summer and fall, “ she said, “and was awarded a one man show at Northland Pioneer College and sold out of most of my work.”
Her love and respect for nature is evident in her bold and vibrant landscapes that capture the richness and diversity of the area. Ms. Croll will meet the public at the gallery reception Friday, June 26 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
The Gallery is located at 13 A E. White Mountain Blvd., across from the Safeway Shopping Center and is open Tuesday through Sunday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information visit www.highcountryartgallery.com.
