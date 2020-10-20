Locally operated by member artists, High Country Art Gallery will close for the 2020 season on Oct. 26.
“We’d thank the community as well as visitors to the beautiful White Mountains for their support this year,” said Gallery Chair Linda Larsen. “Although we were unable to host the annual July 4 Fine Art Festival at Charlie Clark’s Orchard, we appreciate our visitors and supporters who stopped at the Gallery. We’re looking forward to reopening in May next year and are planning to host the Fourth of July Festival in 2021.”
High Country Art Gallery is located at 13A East White Mountain Boulevard across from the Safeway Center in Pinetop and is open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 25. More information is available at www.highcountryartgallery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.