Just in time for the Memorial Holiday, High Country Art Gallery in Pinetop is reopening for the season.
“After the move into our new location in 2018 we have had wonderful support from the local community living in and visiting the White Mountains,” said President Jan Van Dierendonck. “With the reopening of the State we are comfortable that we can provide gallery visitors with a safe and comfortable environment to see our new exhibit of fresh, original fine arts and crafts.”
Member artists live in the White Mountains and work in a variety of media including clay, photography, painting, mixed media, jewelry, gourds, wood carving and glass.
The gallery is located at 13A E. White Mountain Blvd., across from the Safeway Center, and open Thursday – Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information visit www.highcountryartgallery.com.
