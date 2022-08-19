High Country Art Gallery is hosting an open house from 5 -7 p.m. on August 26 at 13A E. White Mountain Blvd. in Pinetop. The event is free and open to the public and will include refreshments. Work by local White Mountain artists and handmade silver jewelry by Brian Davenport will be on display. High Country Gallery is operated by the High Country Art Association. Membership consists of over 40 artists working in a variety of mediums and is open to the general public. High Country Art Gallery is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. For more information visit www.highcountryartgallery.com.

