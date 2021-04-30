Medieval Mayhem Historical Arts Foundation has canceled the this July's Renaissance Faire fundraiser for a second year. MMHAF, a local 501c3 non-profit that provides Apache and Navajo county students with scholarships.
The group is working to hold the event in 2022, said Foundation co-founder and CEO Daris Gibbons.
Over the next year, the foundation is planning on hosting smaller fundraising events including a Dickens Festival to take place in December to help off-set the funding losses experienced due to the pandemic. They are also accepting direct donations through their web site which will help expand their ability to award scholarships and keep the foundation running.
