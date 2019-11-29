ST. JOHNS — While the U.S. prepares for another holiday season filled with food and family, a few hundred thousand deployed men and women in the Armed Services will spend their holidays away from home, sometimes in hostile and life-threatening environments. The Cpl. Joe McCarthy Foundation, a 501c3 organization created in honor of Cpl. Joe McCarthy who died during his second deployment in the Iraq war, is looking to help deployed men and women feel a little closer to home through cards, letters, and baked goods.
The Cpl. Joe McCarthy Foundation has sponsored the ‘Greetings from Home’ program every year since 2005, and they provide all the shipping and labor to process cards and baked goods so that packages can reach the soldiers in time for Christmas. Every year, the McCarthy family and foundation volunteers also make an assortment of baked goods. This year, the organization is also looking for donations of home-made baked goods from area residents.
“Cookies, fudge, anything that is a tradition in your home,” Rhonda McCarthy said when asked what kinds of baked goods they are looking for. “It needs to be as close to that date as possible for freshness. And I am very adamant, no ‘store-bought’ goods. I don’t care if it’s Pillsbury, as long as it’s homemade. Think about being over there, all by yourself out there in the desert, and you’re missing your family. What do you want? A little taste from home. I want this to be exactly what it is, a little taste of home on the holidays. I want them to know people are thinking of them.”
Cards and letters can be dropped off at the St. Johns Circle K, the Rest Ur Rump restaurant, or even mailed to PO Box 840, St. Johns, AZ 85936. The cards can be brought from home, but there will be free cards available to fill out at the box locations as well. The foundation also welcomes cards from any classrooms that would like to send some holiday cheer to soldiers. All cards and letters are due by December 13. Donations of baked goods can be received at Circle K or the restaurant and should be delivered as close to the December 13 deadline as possible.
Amber Shepard is an local journalist covering municipal governments and other Apache County topics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.