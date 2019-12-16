Get a fun one-hour HIGH Fitness workout where old school aerobics meets modern fitness techniques with music you know and love. The workout will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the City Campus Gym, 620 E. McNeil in Show Low.
All food donations and proceeds from this fitness event will go to the Hope House this holiday season! Admission is a non-perishable food item. There will also be raffles, prizes, friends and fun, Raffle tickets are $1. Doors open at 9 a.m. to see raffle items and buy tickets. Wear your holiday spirit. Let's see those ugly Christmas leggings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.