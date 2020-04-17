Save your home - Foreclosure assistance
For more information: https://www.saveourhomeaz.gov/self-assessment/
Mortgage help for homeowners impacted by the coronavirus
There are hardship programs in place to help homeowners who have been directly or indirectly affected by the coronavirus and are struggling to make their mortgage payments. The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), encourages homeowners adversely impacted by the coronavirus who are having difficulty paying their mortgages to reach out to their mortgage servicers as soon as possible. As the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau advises, “you can find the number for your mortgage servicer on your monthly mortgage statement or coupon book.”
Eviction prevention assistance programs
For more information: https://www.saveourhomeaz.gov/RA/
Rental eviction prevention assistance
The first step renters should take if they are concerned about paying their rent or facing eviction is to contact their on-site manager or lease agent by phone or email right away to let them know if you may need rental assistance or a payment plan for your next monthly rental payment. Early communication with residents and managers allows for more time to respond and explore.
