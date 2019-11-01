The public is invited to a candlelight vigil in honor of Officer Darrin Reed C56 will be held Friday, Nov. 8 at the Show Low Public Safety Headquarters. The candle lighting starts at 6:30 p.m. with prayer and memories to follow.
Also at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, Navajo County Sheriff's Office will dedicate a plaque in Darrin's name at the County Courthouse in Holbrook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.