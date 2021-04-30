SHOW LOW - Mike and Michelle Simpson are the Hope House Parents with Living Hope Centers in Show Low. Hope House is a crisis pregnancy home for women that are homeless, or are in a difficult life situation and need a home. They offer a Transformation Program, tailored to each woman, to empower them to become healthy mothers. We have four private rooms and are generally full. COVID-19 has changed things for many different reasons. We typically have a waiting list, but have a room available now. If you know of a woman in need of hope, visit the website for more information about eligibility and the application: livinghopecenters.org/hope-house, HopeHouse@LivingHopeCenters.org or call 928-892-9123.
