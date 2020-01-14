Every year Hospice Compassus comes together to remember and celebrate those we have lost and invites you to join in the celebration of the lives of our loved ones.
• Lakeside: Saturday, Jan. 18, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Church, 1200 W. White Mountain Blvd. on Blue Ridge HS campus (next to junior high.
• Springerville: Saturday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Momentum Life Church, 1359 E. Main St.
