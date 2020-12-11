ALPINE — Dec. 12, The Alpine Alliance is hosting Hot Chocolate and Cookies at table at Mellody Field on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 5:30 p.m.
Community members are encouraged to park along Main Street, collect and enjoy the refreshments, and wait for the tree lights to go in the warm comfort of your vehicle. (Due to concerns for spreading the COVID virus, the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Party has been cancelled.)
