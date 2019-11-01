With the shortened hours of day light, comes the shortened hours of operation at the Second Knoll Target Range. Starting today (Nov. 1) hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Range Safety Officers will continue to provide you with a clean and safe place to shoot on the 100 yd. public range, weather permitting. The assorted clubs using the range will also vary their hours for the winter months.
Visit www.wmsainc.org for information on the clubs or call 928-205-3609.
