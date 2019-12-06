The White Mountain Apache Housing Authority with Big Water Consulting firm, with the authority of the White Mountain Apache Tribal Council started a Needs Assessment survey reservation-wide on Nov. 25 that will run through February. The survey team members have been training, under the guidance of Big Water Consultants.
The survey is intended to gather more complete and more accurate data to challenge the U.S. Census, H.U.D., A.C.S., and other information databases.
“We feel that we are misrepresented and will gather information of our tribe using tribal members and display our capability as a sovereign nation,” said Jeremiah Minjarez of the White Mountain Apache Housing Authority.
Surveyors will be wearing yellow vests printed with the Housing Authority logo and driving Housing Authority vehicles.
The Needs Assessment Survey will be conducted in different communities throughout the reservation. They ask for full, honest participation if your residence is selected. If they are unable to make contact with a resident, a door-hanger that contains information needed to reschedule the survey will be left. It will also contain information for doing the survey online without the assistance of the survey specialist. Your information will be confidential, the collection of data will be secured.
Survey organizers have been meeting with randomly selected focus group members in different housing situations to get feedback for information the survey couldn’t address. We are continuing forward with plenty of information from community meetings in Whiteriver, McNary and Cibecue.
Over the next couple months, survey organizers will continue to remind the community about our program and the progress we’re making. They have been invited to various community events and would like to attend as many events as possible to answer questions for complete transparency.
Please keep in mind the safety of the surveyors is very important to us. You can help by detaining aggressive dogs.
The goal is to receive 100% participation. If successful, the White Mountain Apache Tribe, would make history.
The Housing Authority would like to thank the many departments, as well as their personnel, for helping refine the survey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.