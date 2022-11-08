The Humane Society of the White Mountains is no longer under contract with Navajo County. As such, we can no longer accept stray animals found in Navajo County, including all non-incorporated areas, after Nov. 11. If you are missing a pet or find a pet in Navajo County, you will need to call the animal control dispatch at 928-524-4266. We are still here to serve this community and can still accept stray or lost animals found in the city limits of Pinetop-Lakeside. The HSWM is open from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday and is located at 3212 N. Porter Mountain Road in Lakeside. For any questions, call the shelter at 928-368-5295.
