The Humane Society of the White Mountains is no longer under contract with Navajo County. As such, we can no longer accept stray animals found in Navajo County, including all non-incorporated areas, after Nov. 11. If you are missing a pet or find a pet in Navajo County, you will need to call the animal control dispatch at 928-524-4266. We are still here to serve this community and can still accept stray or lost animals found in the city limits of Pinetop-Lakeside. The HSWM is open from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday and is located at 3212 N. Porter Mountain Road in Lakeside. For any questions, call the shelter at 928-368-5295.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.