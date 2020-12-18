A Christmas for Kids event is scheduled for 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran Church at 4839 Vallery Lane in Lakeside behind the Maverick Center.
Stop by the church to see a live nativity and pick up a gift bag with Christmas story and craft.
Share the good news of Jesus’ birth with your family at this free event.
For more information, call 928-368-5964 or go to immanuellakesideaz.org.
