Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lakeside will have a free Theater Bible Camp for youths 6 through the 12th grade.
The camp will run from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 12-14 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 15. Lunch will be provided.
For more information and to register, visit Immanuellakesideaz.org or call the church office at 928-368-5964.
Immanuel Lutheran Church is located at 4839 Vallery Lane, behind the Maverick Center.
