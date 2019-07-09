The Kachina Amateur Radio Club of Show Low, is sponsoring a one-day preparatory class to assist those interested in passing the technician class FCC License exam. This is the beginning level exam.
The preparatory class will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Solterra at White Mountains, 5408 W. White Mountain Blvd in Lakeside. This class is being offered free of charge. Taking this class will also give you the opportunity to take the Technician Class Licensing Exam Aug. 3, at the same location, free of charge.
To participate in the preparatory class for the exam, contact Doug NQ5G, at 928-532-7438. If there is no answer, leave a message with your name, phone number and email address and Doug will get back with you.
