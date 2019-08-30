The Show Low Public Library will offer an Internet Awareness class from 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 10, in the library computer lab room. Now that you're on the Internet, learn how to keep yourself and your personal information safe and secure with this class. Basic computer skills required, as well as an open and critical mind.
The class is free, but registration is required. To register and for more information, stop by the library or call the computer lab at 928-532-4065. Leave a message, if no one is available to answer your call.
