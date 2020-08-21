Show Low Veteran's of Foreign Wars Post 9907 will have an event in recognition of the end of Iraqi Freedom, which officially ended on August 31, 2010.
The event will take place starting a 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial at Show Low City Hall located at 180 N. 9th St., Monday August 31.
